Ambassador Advisors LLC Invests $5.56 Million in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,000. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,588,000 after buying an additional 32,682 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after acquiring an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $502.37. 854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $244.32 and a 52 week high of $518.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $495.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.96, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.