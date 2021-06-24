Ethereum Meta 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,395.00 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $2,395.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.00602157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00039837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00076804 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

