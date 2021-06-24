Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,050 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exelon by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,879,000 after acquiring an additional 505,359 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.