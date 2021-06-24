Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.7% of American National Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $89,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,503.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,315.53. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
