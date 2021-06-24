American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Has $10.29 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.0% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,503.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,315.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

