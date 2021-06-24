Duality Advisers LP Acquires 9,402 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 464.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $456.75 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $465.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

