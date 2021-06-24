Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,503.82 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,315.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

