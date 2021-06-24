ALLY Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.93 Million (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. ALLY has a market capitalization of $20.18 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ALLY has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ALLY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.00602157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00039837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00076804 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.