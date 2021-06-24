Comparing IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of IRadimed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

IRadimed has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IRadimed and Integra LifeSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $31.72 million 10.89 $1.37 million $0.11 255.09 Integra LifeSciences $1.37 billion 4.29 $133.89 million $2.45 28.41

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than IRadimed. Integra LifeSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 3.06% 1.62% 1.40% Integra LifeSciences 12.35% 15.63% 6.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IRadimed and Integra LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integra LifeSciences 1 4 4 0 2.33

IRadimed presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.34%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus target price of $72.89, suggesting a potential upside of 3.51%. Given Integra LifeSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Integra LifeSciences is more favorable than IRadimed.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats IRadimed on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, hydrocephalus management systems, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services. It also sells approximately 40,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, bone and joint fixation implants in the upper and lower extremities, and bone grafts products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

