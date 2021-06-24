Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Market Cap Hits $1.18 Million

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $14,849.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00102877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00166753 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,931.85 or 0.99925277 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

