Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,209 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $166.02 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.