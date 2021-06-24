Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $377.33 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

