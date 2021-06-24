Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,239 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth about $17,301,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cree by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,312 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 30,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cree by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $94.54 on Thursday. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.73.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Cree’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

