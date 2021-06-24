Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,794 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO opened at $148.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.06. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 113.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. Truist Securities boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,612,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,725 shares of company stock valued at $73,667,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.