Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,945 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,243,118 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $265.08 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.19 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 109.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.85.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

