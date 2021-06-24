Head-To-Head Contrast: ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) and Its Peers

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ZoomInfo Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 4 15 0 2.79 ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors 2163 11367 21251 607 2.57

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $61.05, indicating a potential upside of 15.82%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 6.15%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $476.20 million -$9.10 million -31.56 ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 54.28

ZoomInfo Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ZoomInfo Technologies. ZoomInfo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 2.50% 4.65% 1.84% ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors -39.94% -60.41% -3.51%

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

