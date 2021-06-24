Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $347.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a one year low of $148.19 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

