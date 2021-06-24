Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $14.73 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 107,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 120,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

NYSE:AMT opened at $264.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.70.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

