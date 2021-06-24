SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 623 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $18,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $240.48. 4,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,573. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $166.12 and a 12 month high of $239.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.