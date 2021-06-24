SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 279.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,798 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $22,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,328,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 173,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,014,000 after buying an additional 511,301 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,605,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 999.5% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 284,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,336,000 after buying an additional 258,171 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 49,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XRT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $96.29. 15,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,094. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.41. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.