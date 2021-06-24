SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,150,564 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7,395.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150,564 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Discovery worth $43,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Discovery by 19.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,222,484. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

