Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $336 million-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.24 million.Asana also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.270–0.260 EPS.

Shares of Asana stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.89. 32,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,870. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.85.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $29,557,432.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $61,428,200 and sold 117,744 shares worth $4,912,403. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

