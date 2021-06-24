Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XLRN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN opened at $122.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.47. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $146.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

