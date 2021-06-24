Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth $30,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.48. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

