Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 388 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 657,684 shares worth $70,844,827. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.56.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $117.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 189.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

