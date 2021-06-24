iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,604,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297,758 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $53,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,768,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,233,000 after buying an additional 632,192 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,667,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,243,000 after acquiring an additional 949,570 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,697.0% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,314,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 96,040.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,918,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,226,715. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.17. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

