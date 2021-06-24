iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 102.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329,889 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $140,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,816,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $54.92. 217,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,710,094. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

