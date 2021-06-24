Blackhill Capital Inc. Has $36.78 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Blackhill Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 3.2% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $36,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.62. 5,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,610. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.