CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 340 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,734,000 after purchasing an additional 907,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

