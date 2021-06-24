Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Stock Position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,661 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 150,615 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBK shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE WBK opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.65%.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

