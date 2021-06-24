Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Integra Resources (ITR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Integra Resources (CVE: ITR):
- 6/22/2021 – Integra Resources was given a new C$6.50 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2021 – Integra Resources had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 6/7/2021 – Integra Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 6/4/2021 – Integra Resources was given a new C$8.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Integra Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.
Shares of CVE:ITR traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$3.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.48. Integra Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.28 and a 52-week high of C$5.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.68.
Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
