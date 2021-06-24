Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Integra Resources (ITR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Integra Resources (CVE: ITR):

6/22/2021 – Integra Resources was given a new C$6.50 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Integra Resources had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

6/7/2021 – Integra Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

6/4/2021 – Integra Resources was given a new C$8.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Integra Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

Shares of CVE:ITR traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$3.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.48. Integra Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.28 and a 52-week high of C$5.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.68.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

