Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Shares Gap Down to $32.14

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.14, but opened at $31.49. Kraton shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 694 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRA shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Kraton alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kraton during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraton by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kraton during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.