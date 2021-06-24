Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Gap Down to $20.42

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.42, but opened at $19.59. Rite Aid shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 144,721 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

The company has a market cap of $959.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,675,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

