The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $17.60

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $18.17. The Beauty Health shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 4,066 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

