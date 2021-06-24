Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $393,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,787. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

AMKR stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.47. 4,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,192. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

