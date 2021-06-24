Lcnb Corp Has $9.24 Million Stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. LCNB comprises about 5.0% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lcnb Corp owned about 4.07% of LCNB worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LCNB by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LCNB by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in LCNB by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 284,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCNB traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58. LCNB Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. LCNB had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. LCNB’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

LCNB Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

