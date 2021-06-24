Lcnb Corp Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.25. 27,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,383. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

