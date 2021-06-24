Lcnb Corp Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 43,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 65.2% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 35.4% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

