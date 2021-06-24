Lcnb Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lcnb Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.0% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $116,408,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,514,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,870 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

