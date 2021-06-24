Axiom Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 19,024.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 471.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 254,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 210,066 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 47,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $59.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.74. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

