Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 276.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,786 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 284,042 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $24,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,747,000 after acquiring an additional 121,841 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,311,234 shares of the software’s stock worth $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $63,423,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock valued at $45,776,000 after purchasing an additional 67,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after buying an additional 337,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.21. 984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,710. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,351.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 38,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,493,549.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,549.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 499,109 shares of company stock valued at $32,276,844. 25.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

