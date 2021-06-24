ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 191,489 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,489 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Guidewire Software worth $41,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $2,838,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $779,843.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

NYSE GWRE traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $112.46. The company had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

