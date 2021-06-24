ARK Investment Management LLC Makes New $49.57 Million Investment in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,694,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $293,000.

Get Signify Health alerts:

SGFY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGFY. Bank of America initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.