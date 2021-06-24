KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $43.37 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

