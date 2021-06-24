Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 753 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $79.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.