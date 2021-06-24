Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $60.12 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.