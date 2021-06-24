MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.430–0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.06 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.380–1.250 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $374.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $389.54. 3,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,229. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total transaction of $6,770,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,927 shares of company stock valued at $114,860,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

