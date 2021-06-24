Expanse (EXP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18,601.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $18,601.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,004.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,966.71 or 0.05783610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.97 or 0.01432048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.00391540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00121534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.18 or 0.00647493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.76 or 0.00384535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007296 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.