MMOCoin (MMO) Market Cap Reaches $291,749.36

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. MMOCoin has a market cap of $291,749.36 and approximately $4.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

