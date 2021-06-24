GoldFund (GFUN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $58.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $219,265.82 and approximately $58.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007781 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000164 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000242 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 637.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

